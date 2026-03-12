Uzbekistan secures global tourism partnerships at ITB Berlin 2026

The total number of participants exceeds 170,000. Within the framework of the fair, the representative international congress ITB Berlin is also held, bringing together about 24 thousand industry specialists.

The event celebrating the 60th anniversary of the ITB Berlin exhibition took place at Berlin Messe. It was attended by 5,800 major companies and firms from 170 countries specializing in tourism, gastronomy, logistics, and tourism technologies, as well as international experts. Uzbekistan was represented by a delegation of tourism companies led by the Chairman of the Tourism Committee, Abdulaziz Akkulov.

With the assistance of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Germany, the Tourism Committee organized a national stand covering more than 200 square meters, where over 20 tourism companies, hotels, and airlines were represented. In particular, Hilton, Uzbekistan Airways, Centrum Air, Qanot Sharq, Orient Star, Travel Factory, People Travel, International Caravan Travel Service, Antique Travel, Sezam Travel, Creative Tours, Onent MICE, Asialuxe, Assalam Travel, Arda Khiva, and other companies and firms presented the tourism potential of Uzbekistan.

Video materials on the country’s tourism opportunities, photo exhibitions, and informational materials highlighting the country’s gastronomic and other tourism offerings were presented at the national stand.

During the fair, representatives of the delegation of the Tourism Committee informed Berlin residents, city guests, and foreign tourism companies visiting Uzbekistan’s national stand about the country’s tourism potential, the conditions created for local and foreign tourists and tourism companies, the development of tourism infrastructure, as well as the reforms carried out in the sector in recent years.

In addition, the Uzbekistan delegation, accompanied by Ambassador Dilshod Akhatov, held several meetings with leading international companies in the industry. In particular, the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais, who visited the Uzbek stand, highly appreciated Uzbekistan’s initiative to proclaim 2027 the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism and expressed a special interest in the development of the country’s tourism sector.

In addition, meetings were held with several leading representatives of the industry, including the management of Germany’s and Europe’s largest tourism holding TUI Group, the tourism companies DRV, Trip.com and Expedia Group, the German hotel chains Private Palace Hotels & Resorts and Titanic Hotels Group, the International Management Institute – IMI, as well as the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA).

During the negotiations, agreements were reached on selling national tourism products through online platforms, creating special campaigns and pages for new markets, including historical complexes on global maps, attracting major international events to the country, constructing luxury hotels in historic cities, and transferring them to the management of international brands. The parties also discussed the introduction of international educational standards in the tourism sector and the improvement of specialists’ qualifications.

