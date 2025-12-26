Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia to advance labor migration partnership

The talks covered prospects for expanding cooperation in legal labor migration, professional training, labor inspection, and coordination of cooperation in this area.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of Takamul’s digital platform in Saudi Arabia, scheduled to begin in January 2026, to optimize the employment processes for foreign nationals. The possibilities of implementing this platform in Uzbekistan have also been considered. It was noted that the system will allow Uzbekistan citizens to enter into employment contracts directly with employers.

An agreement was also reached to integrate the Qiwa platform operating in Saudi Arabia into vocational training centers in Uzbekistan, as well as to develop joint professional development programs for employees.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group to develop consistent cooperation on labor migration. The Uzbekistan delegation was also invited to participate in the Global Labor Market Conference 2025, to take place in Riyadh on January 29-30, 2026.

Earlier, CERT International hailed Uzbekistan Airports’ efforts in combating corruption.