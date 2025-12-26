CERT International hails Uzbekistan Airports’ efforts in combating corruption

Following the audit, Uzbekistan Airports was awarded the international ISO 37001:2016 certification, confirming that its anti-corruption management system fully complies with international standards and that the mechanisms in place are effective.

The ISO 37001:2016 standard represents global best practices in the development and operation of anti-corruption systems. It sets out requirements and recommendations for implementing anti-corruption management while promoting greater transparency and accountability within organizations.

Having a certified anti-corruption management system ensures that employees strictly adhere to legal requirements and uphold principles of integrity, honesty, and transparency in the performance of their official duties.

The certification further enhances confidence among government authorities, international partners, and the global aviation community, underscoring the company’s reliability and long-term sustainability in managing strategically important aviation infrastructure in line with international standards.

