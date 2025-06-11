EN
    Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia expanding portfolio of joint investment projects

    20:18, 11 June 2025

    The current portfolio of joint projects between Uzbekistan and Saudi companies has reached $24 billion, with major progress in green energy initiatives, including the launch of green hydrogen production in the Tashkent region, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

    Uzbekistan, Saudi ARabia
    Photo credit: Uzbek president’s office

    This was highlighted during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a high-level delegation of leading Saudi companies, led by Muhammad Abunayyan, Co-Chairman of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council and Chairman of ACWA Power. Executives from Vision Invest and Riyadh Cables also took part in the discussions.

    The discussions centered on enhancing synergistic collaboration and expediting pivotal investment initiatives within the context of Uzbekistan. Focused emphasis was placed on propelling collaborative ventures in power grid enhancement, the evolution of the electrical engineering domain, IT frameworks, transportation infrastructure, utility systems, and other critically significant sectors.

    The convening underscored the robust and expanding alliance between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, propelled by mutual aspirations for sustainable advancement and technological breakthroughs.

    Earlier it was reported that the volume of Chinese investments in Uzbekistan’s economy  is set to exceed $15bln.

     

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
