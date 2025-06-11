Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia expanding portfolio of joint investment projects

This was highlighted during a meeting between President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and a high-level delegation of leading Saudi companies, led by Muhammad Abunayyan, Co-Chairman of the Uzbek-Saudi Business Council and Chairman of ACWA Power. Executives from Vision Invest and Riyadh Cables also took part in the discussions.

The discussions centered on enhancing synergistic collaboration and expediting pivotal investment initiatives within the context of Uzbekistan. Focused emphasis was placed on propelling collaborative ventures in power grid enhancement, the evolution of the electrical engineering domain, IT frameworks, transportation infrastructure, utility systems, and other critically significant sectors.

The convening underscored the robust and expanding alliance between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia, propelled by mutual aspirations for sustainable advancement and technological breakthroughs.

