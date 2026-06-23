Uzbekistan, S. Korea strengthen AI and emerging technologies cooperation

The Uzbekistan–Korea Public Administration Cooperation Forum was held in Tashkent.

Government officials, experts, and representatives of international organizations attended the forum.

Uzbek Digital Technologies Minister Sherzod Shermatov and South Korea’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Safety Yun Ho-jung took the floor.

Those gathered focused on government and public administration reform, use of artificial intelligence in government services, application of advanced technologies in disaster management, strengthening civil service capacity and workforce development and collaboration in cybersecurity, IT outsourcing, digital education, and talent development.

The forum provided a platform to exchange best practices in digital transformation and innovation.

Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to long-term initiatives aimed at advancing digital government and enhancing public service efficiency.

This cooperation reflects broader efforts to build a strategic tech partnership and support adoption of innovative technologies across the public sector.

Notably, Kazakhstan and South Korea reaffirm stronger industrial, energy cooperation.