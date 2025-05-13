Uzbekistan, S. Arabia explore collaborative projects in energy, transport and technology

During the meeting, the stakeholders engaged in a comprehensive analysis of multiple domains for synergistic collaboration, encompassing the construction of economically viable housing solutions, the integration of polymer-based innovations in drip irrigation methodologies, optimized water resource management strategies, decentralized energy frameworks, enhancement of energy infrastructure, and sustainable transit solutions, alongside both fiscal and technical partnerships.



Both parties reiterated their dedication to enhancing bilateral relations and concurred on a strategic framework to facilitate the execution of the proposed projects and initiatives.

Earlier in March this year, the two parties also held discussions focused on advancing industrial production, enhancing value chains, expanding industrial cooperation, increasing the share of localized products in investment projects, and modernizing key industrial sectors. Additionally, an agreement was reached to develop a "local content" system in Uzbekistan, leveraging Saudi Arabia’s successful approach in this area.

As earlier reported, Uzbekistan and IAEA defined cooperation priorities in nuclear infrastructure.