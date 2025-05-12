Uzbekistan and IAEA define cooperation priorities in nuclear infrastructure

The parties discussed key areas of development for Uzbekistan’s national nuclear infrastructure. Special attention was given to improving the regulatory and legal framework, ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, training qualified personnel, and addressing the environmental aspects of related projects.

A significant topic of the consultations was the preparation for the INIR (Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review) mission scheduled for 2026. Discussions also covered the organization of public hearings and prospects for introducing small modular reactors (SMRs).

IAEA representatives positively assessed Uzbekistan’s efforts and the country’s systematic approach to building nuclear infrastructure, confirming their readiness to continue technical assistance and expert cooperation.