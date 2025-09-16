Uzbekistan reveals trade turnover with Turkmenistan

Data obtained from the National Statistics Committee indicate a decrease of approximately 22.5 percent compared to the same period in 2024 ($757.0 million), but an increase of about 19.1 percent compared to 2023 ($492.4 million).

Uzbekistan’s imports from Turkmenistan totaled $503.1 million, showing that trade is largely driven by Uzbek demand for Turkmen goods, primarily energy resources, chemicals, and raw materials.

Over the first seven months of 2025, Uzbekistan’s total foreign trade turnover reached $44.4 billion, marking a year-on-year increase of $7.38 billion, or 19.9 percent.

Uzbekistan maintains trade relations with 197 countries worldwide, with the largest shares of foreign trade turnover accounted for by China (18.2 percent), Russia (16.1 percent), Kazakhstan (5.9 percent), Türkiye (3.6 percent), and South Korea (2.2 percent).

To note, trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan increased by more than 85% in seven months.