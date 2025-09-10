Trade turnover between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan increases by more than 85% in seven months

"In the economic sphere, there is an increase in the volume of trade turnover with an expansion of the range of products supplied. According to the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, in the first 7 months of 2025, the volume of mutual trade with Turkmenistan increased by 85.4%, which indicates the strengthening of trade and economic ties between the countries," the publication notes.

The Ambassador emphasized that the contractual and legal basis of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan currently includes about 138 documents and covers all areas of cooperation. Diplomatic relations between the countries were established in 1993.

According to the diplomat, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov play a special role in the development of strategic partnership.

In August of this year, the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon paid a working visit to Turkmenistan to participate in the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, which was held in the Avaza National Tourist Zone.

As the ambassador noted, Tajik-Turkmen relations are characterized by "a high level of trust, friendship and good neighborliness, as well as high dynamics of maintained political and diplomatic contacts." Independence Day in Tajikistan is celebrated on September 9.

