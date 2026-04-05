Uzbekistan reveals nation's top export partners in 2M2026

Data obtained from the country’s Statistics Committee show that exports to Russia totaled $679.4 million over the reporting period, accounting for 19.2% of Uzbekistan’s total exports. China ranked second with $382.2 million (10.8%), followed by Afghanistan with $289.1 million (8.2%).

Among other key destinations, exports to France reached $211.1 million, while Kazakhstan accounted for $160.4 million and Türkiye for $154.0 million. Exports to Kyrgyzstan stood at $102.1 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates with $100.0 million and Tajikistan with $94.2 million.

In subsequent entries, exports directed to Ireland amounted to $62.4 million, whereas the aggregate shipments to other nations hit $1.31 billion.



In the timeframe from January through February 2026, Uzbekistan's export figures reached $3.5 billion, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 23.4%.

Earlier, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan had discussed the Kambarata-1 HPP project.