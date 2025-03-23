Uzbekistan, Republic of Nauru establish diplomatic relations

A Joint Communiqué on establishing diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Nauru was signed in New York.

On behalf of the two governments, the document was signed by the Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the United Nations, Ulugbek Lapasov, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nauru to the UN, Lara Erab Daniel.

The parties expressed readiness to strengthen cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and its specialized agencies.

An agreement was reached to intensify bilateral contacts to identify mutually beneficial areas of cooperation in political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

