Uzbekistan represented at children’s art exhibition in South Korea

Uzbekistan’s participation has been organized at the initiative of the Embassy of Uzbekistan in the Republic of Korea, with the support of the Academy of Arts of Uzbekistan and Children’s Music and Art School No. 1 of Syrdarya region.

This year, the exhibition is held under the slogan “Peace to the World” and is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of its founding. The event is organized by the Pyeongtaek city administration and the International Exchange Foundation, with the participation of children and teenagers from 33 countries worldwide. The exhibition features 280 works of art, including 14 pieces by young artists from Uzbekistan.

The works of the Uzbek participants are dedicated to the themes of peace and harmony, calling for the rejection of war and the promotion of universal human values. The children express their commitment to good neighborliness, humanism, and global solidarity through their creativity.

The international exhibition in Pyeongtaek traditionally serves as a platform for cultural exchange and mutual understanding among nations. Visitors to the event – residents and international guests – are offered a unique opportunity to explore the richness of world cultures through the lens of children’s art.

Earlier, it was reported that American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez will perform in Uzbekistan following her concert in Astana.