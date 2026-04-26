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    Uzbekistan reports over 16% growth in trade with Italy

    12:26, 26 April 2026

    Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy amounted to $79.0 million in January-February 2026, increasing by 16.5% compared to $67.8 million in the same period of 2025, Trend reports.

    Uzbekistan reports over 16% growth in trade with Italy
    Photo credit: Trend

    Data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency show that at the same time, the figure slightly declined by 1.9% compared to $80.5 million recorded in January-February 2024, reflecting minor fluctuations in bilateral trade dynamics over the two-year period.

    Despite this variation, Italy remained among Uzbekistan’s key trading partners, ranking within the top 20 countries by trade volume.

    Overall, Uzbekistan’s foreign trade turnover reached $11.6 billion in January–February 2026, with the country maintaining active trade relations with more than 160 countries worldwide.

    Previously, it was reported Uzbekistan names the top 10 export partners for January-February 2026. 

    World News Uzbekistan Italy Trade Statistics Central Asia
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