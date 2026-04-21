EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan names top 10 export partners for Jan–Feb 2026

    22:48, 21 April 2026

    According to the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the country’s exports totaled $3.5 billion in January – February 2026, UzA reports.

    Uzbekistan names top 10 export partners for Jan–Feb 2026
    Collage source: UzA

    The top 10 countries by export volume during this period were:

    Russia – $679.4 million;

    China – $382.2 million;

    Afghanistan – $289.1 million;

    France – $211.1 million;

    Kazakhstan – $160.4 million;

    Türkiye – $154.0 million;

    Kyrgyzstan – $102.1 million;

    United Arab Emirates – $100.0 million;

    Tajikistan – $94.2 million;

    Ireland – $62.4 million.

    As previously reported, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to form a joint trade and transit working group.

    Central Asia Uzbekistan Economy Exports
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All