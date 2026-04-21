Uzbekistan names top 10 export partners for Jan–Feb 2026
22:48, 21 April 2026
According to the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan, the country’s exports totaled $3.5 billion in January – February 2026, UzA reports.
The top 10 countries by export volume during this period were:
Russia – $679.4 million;
China – $382.2 million;
Afghanistan – $289.1 million;
France – $211.1 million;
Kazakhstan – $160.4 million;
Türkiye – $154.0 million;
Kyrgyzstan – $102.1 million;
United Arab Emirates – $100.0 million;
Tajikistan – $94.2 million;
Ireland – $62.4 million.
As previously reported, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to form a joint trade and transit working group.