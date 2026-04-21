Uzbekistan names top 10 export partners for Jan–Feb 2026

The top 10 countries by export volume during this period were:

Russia – $679.4 million;

China – $382.2 million;

Afghanistan – $289.1 million;

France – $211.1 million;

Kazakhstan – $160.4 million;

Türkiye – $154.0 million;

Kyrgyzstan – $102.1 million;

United Arab Emirates – $100.0 million;

Tajikistan – $94.2 million;

Ireland – $62.4 million.

As previously reported, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to form a joint trade and transit working group.