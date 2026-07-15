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    Uzbekistan records Central Asia's highest gasoline prices

    14:45, 15 July 2026

    Uzbekistan has the highest gasoline prices in Central Asia, according to GlobalPetrolPrices, a portal that tracks fuel prices worldwide, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Uzbekistan records Central Asia's highest gasoline prices
    Photo credit: Kabar

    As of July 13, the average price of AI-32 gasoline in Uzbekistan was $1.340 per liter. Although this figure is lower than the global average of $1.47 per liter, it is significantly higher than in the CIS countries and Central Asia.

    By comparison, gasoline costs $0.43 per liter in Turkmenistan, making it one of the cheapest countries in the world for fuel.

    In Azerbaijan, gasoline is sold at $0.676 per liter, in Kazakhstan - $0.687, in Russia - $0.924, in Belarus - $0.936, in Kyrgyzstan - $1.016, and in Afghanistan - $1.168.

    The world’s lowest gasoline prices were recorded in Lebanon ($0.023 per liter), Iran ($0.029 per liter), and Venezuela ($0.035 per liter).

    The highest gasoline prices were reported in Hong Kong ($4.062 per liter), Malawi, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Liechtenstein, Singapore, and Switzerland ($2.265 per liter).

    Previously, the Ministry of Energy said that Kazakhstan had not received any official request from Russia for gasoline supplies.

    Central Asia Uzbekistan World News
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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