As of July 13, the average price of AI-32 gasoline in Uzbekistan was $1.340 per liter. Although this figure is lower than the global average of $1.47 per liter, it is significantly higher than in the CIS countries and Central Asia.

By comparison, gasoline costs $0.43 per liter in Turkmenistan, making it one of the cheapest countries in the world for fuel.

In Azerbaijan, gasoline is sold at $0.676 per liter, in Kazakhstan - $0.687, in Russia - $0.924, in Belarus - $0.936, in Kyrgyzstan - $1.016, and in Afghanistan - $1.168.

The world’s lowest gasoline prices were recorded in Lebanon ($0.023 per liter), Iran ($0.029 per liter), and Venezuela ($0.035 per liter).

The highest gasoline prices were reported in Hong Kong ($4.062 per liter), Malawi, Denmark, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Liechtenstein, Singapore, and Switzerland ($2.265 per liter).

Previously, the Ministry of Energy said that Kazakhstan had not received any official request from Russia for gasoline supplies.