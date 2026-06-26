No official Russian request for gasoline received – Kazakh Energy Ministry

Speaking on the sidelines of a joint session of Parliament, Akkenzhenov said Kazakhstan had not received any formal request from the Russian side.

“We have not received any official requests from the Russian Federation,” the minister said.

At the same time, he noted that the Ministry of Energy would consider such a request if it were officially received.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had cut gas output at the Karachaganak field following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant.