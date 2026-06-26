EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    FIFA

    No official Russian request for gasoline received – Kazakh Energy Ministry

    12:16, 26 June 2026

    Kazakhstan has received no official request from Russia for gasoline supplies, Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov said, responding to media reports that Moscow had approached Astana over fuel shortages, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    No official Russian request for gasoline received – Kazakh Energy Ministry
    Photo credit: The Kazakh Government

    Speaking on the sidelines of a joint session of Parliament, Akkenzhenov said Kazakhstan had not received any formal request from the Russian side.

    “We have not received any official requests from the Russian Federation,” the minister said.

    At the same time, he noted that the Ministry of Energy would consider such a request if it were officially received.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had cut gas output at the Karachaganak field following a drone attack on the Orenburg Gas Processing Plant.

     

    Oil and Gas Energy Kazakhstan Russia Kazakhstan and Russia Foreign policy Ministry of Energy Parliament (Qurultay) Government of Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All