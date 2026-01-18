Uzbekistan ranks among world’s top 7 fastest-growing tourist destinations

The article cites a UN Tourism report stating that Uzbekistan was among the seven countries with the highest growth rate in international tourism from January to September 2025. It is noted that tourist flow to the country increased by 73% compared to 2019, the pre-pandemic year.

The publication focuses on the industry’s economic impact. According to the publication, revenues from Uzbekistan’s tourism exports reached 3.74 billion euros, and the number of foreign tourists by November 2025 exceeded forecasts, reaching 10.7 million. The average length of tourists’ stay, which has a positive impact on the sector’s overall profitability, has also increased.

The article’s author analyzes in detail the factors that contributed to such rapid growth. Large-scale investments in tourism infrastructure, the expansion in the number of rooms, the creation of new jobs, and the introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of around 100 countries are among the key reasons. The active role of the state and the inclusion of tourism in the priorities of the Uzbekistan 2030 National Development Strategy are separately emphasized.

The article also highlights the country’s efforts to promote the tourism brand internationally. Uzbekistan’s participation in major international tourism exhibitions, the holding of thematic “Tourism Years” in Russia and China, and cooperation with global media and digital platforms are considered essential elements in fostering sustainable tourist interest.

In conclusion, the author emphasizes the country’s tourist appeal, highlighting destinations such as Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Nukus, and Margilan. According to the publication, the combination of rich historical and cultural heritage, active government policy, and consistent international promotion forms a stable image of Uzbekistan as one of the leading tourist destinations in Asia.

As previously reported, Uzbekistan welcomed some 9.7 million tourists from January to October 2025.