Uzbekistan proposes establishing Community of Central Asia

Chairing the summit, Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced a set of initiatives, emphasizing the need to modernize the format of the meeting and enhance its prestige.

“The time has come to move our meetings from the level of a regular regional dialogue to the level of a strategic format - the Central Asia Community. In this regard, we propose developing a regulation on the Consultative Meetings that will clearly define the institutional and organizational foundations of their work. It is necessary to establish a secretariat operating on a rotational basis. The status of national coordinators should also be raised to the level of special representatives of the presidents,” the President of Uzbekistan stated.

In addition, Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed establishing a Council of Elders composed of public figures with extensive life experience. According to him, this initiative will help strengthen intergenerational ties and contribute to deepening regional cooperation and consolidating the unique identity of Central Asia based on shared values and traditions of public diplomacy.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks in Tashkent, focusing on strengthening regional cooperation, expanding trade and transport connectivity, and jointly developing strategic projects in key sectors.