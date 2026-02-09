Uzbekistan partners with IsDB to modernize roads and schools

IsDB President Dr. Muhammad Al Jasser and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Djamshid Kuchkarov formalized two agreements aimed at transforming the transport and education sectors.

The first agreement covers a 70 million US dollars phase of IsDB’s 192 million US dollars commitment to reconstruct the 4R40 Dashtabad–Zaamin–Bakhmal–Galyaaral Road Project. The initiative will modernize 143 km of regional highways and rehabilitate 30 km of rural roads in Jizzakh Region, improving safety and connectivity for 200,000 residents while unlocking economic and tourism potential.

The second agreement provides 94.06 million US dollars part of IsDB’s 160.25 million US dollars contribution, for the SmartEd Project. This program will build and equip 58 new educational institutions, add 2,431 classrooms, and benefit 72,930 students annually, while offering specialized training for more than 36,000 teachers and staff.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation, with Dr. Al Jasser emphasizing results-focused support and Kuchkarov highlighting the importance of sustained investment in connectivity and human capital for long-term growth.

