Uzbekistan, Pakistan adopt comprehensive package of agreements

The documents exchanged in the presence of the leaders are as follows:

Cooperation Program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs for 2026-2028;

Agreement on the establishment of the Uzbekistan – Pakistan Business Council;

Agreement on the establishment of the Uzbekistan – Pakistan Interregional Forum;

Protocol on the inclusion of a new list of goods to the Preferential Trade Agreement;

Cooperation Agreement in the field of port services and provision of discounts;

Cooperation Agreement in mining and geology;

Cooperation Agreement in agriculture;

Cooperation Agreement in agricultural research and development;

Cooperation Agreement in the control of pharmaceutical products;

Cooperation Agreement in the textile and clothing industry;

Cooperation Agreement in digital and information technologies;

Cooperation Agreement in culture;

Agreement on the preservation, study, and wide promotion of the scientific, educational, cultural, and architectural heritage of the Great Baburids Dynasty;

Cooperation Agreement in sports;

Cooperation Agreement in radiation and nuclear safety;

Cooperation Agreement in ecology and natural disasters;

Cooperation Agreement in emergency management;

Cooperation Agreement in combating corruption;

Cooperation Agreement in combating illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, new psychoactive substances, and their precursors;

Agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons to continue serving their sentences;

Protocol on phytosanitary requirements for the export of fresh apples, figs, lemons, and hot peppers from Uzbekistan to Pakistan for consumption;

Roadmap between the Ministries of Defense of the two countries.

Additional agreements were signed to establish the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Council of Experts, as well as cooperation agreements between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance and Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority under the Ministry of Industries and Production, the Hokimiyat of Termez and the administration of Peshawar, and the Hokimiyat of Samarkand and the administration of Islamabad, the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the Uzbek President and the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad, Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies and the University of Peshawar.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and Pakistan elevate ties to a strategic partnership.