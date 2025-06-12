Uzbekistan-OSCE cooperation prospects discussed in Tashkent

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. Special attention was paid to joint efforts in strengthening regional security, promoting the principles of good governance, and protecting human rights.

The parties also discussed the possibilities of expanding bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Finland in the political, economic, and cultural spheres.

“Greatly appreciate my colleague’s commitment to deepening our collaboration and look forward to continued fruitful engagement”, Mr. Saidov noted.

The visit became a significant step towards strengthening the partnership between Uzbekistan and the OSCE and expanding the dialogue with Finland as one of the key partners in the European region.

