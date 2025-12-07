Uzbekistan opens trade house in Germany

The initiative was supported by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Germany, and German entrepreneurs.

The Trade House operates as the official representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan in Germany. It is located in a prestigious area of Berlin near the Brandenburg Gate, inside the city’s landmark Adlon Hotel.

Photo credit: UzA

The venue will host a continuous display of export-oriented goods from Uzbekistan’s electrical engineering, textile, food, and agricultural industries, along with products from other sectors.

The new platform will allow Uzbek companies to work directly with the Trade House to export goods to Germany and other German-speaking countries, as well as to attract foreign investment and advanced technologies.

Photo credit: UzA

Johnny Bakos, General Director of UZ Trade House Germany, noted that the company aims to serve as a bridge between Uzbek and German businesses, promoting products under the “Made in Uzbekistan” brand and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

