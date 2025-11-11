Uzbekistan officially submits documents to join Vienna Convention

A ceremony dedicated to this event was held in Vienna, attended by representatives of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in Austria and Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Uzbek side officially handed over to the IAEA Director General the instrument of accession to the Vienna Convention on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage.

In his speech, Rafael Grossi noted that Uzbekistan has joined four major international conventions in the nuclear field within a short period of time.

Accession to the Vienna Convention provides Uzbekistan with several opportunities, including the safe and efficient use of nuclear energy and the ability to address economic and legal issues arising from nuclear damage and technical accidents in accordance with international standards.

At the same time, Uzbekistan has been recognized as a reliable partner in nuclear safety on the international stage. This recognition creates additional advantages for the country in attracting foreign investment, implementing technological projects, and ensuring safety and transparency in the nuclear energy sector.

