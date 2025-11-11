Uzbekistan to host Chinese Culture Days

Issues related to the Chinese Culture Days, to be held in Uzbekistan from November 28 to December 5 this year, were discussed at the meeting.

It should be noted that Uzbek art masters regularly participate in exhibitions, biennales, and creative competitions held in the People’s Republic of China. Uzbekistan’s cinematographers have repeatedly won prizes at international festivals held in the country.

Concerts, exhibitions, and other interesting events will be held in Uzbekistan as part of the Chinese Culture Days.

