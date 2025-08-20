Uzbekistan National Day held in Osaka

The official opening ceremony was attended by a delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Chairperson of the Art and Culture Development Foundation Gayane Umerova and Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov.

Guests were presented with a concert program that featured famous Uzbek melodies and songs, as well as a performance of the “Lazgi” dance. The festive atmosphere was enhanced by the sounds of karnays and surnays, performances by vocal and instrumental ensembles, as well as Honored Artist of Uzbekistan Nodira Pirmatova and the Mukarram Turgunbayeva State Dance Ensemble “Bahor.”

The highlight of Uzbekistan’s National Day was a colorful procession through the exhibition grounds. Performers in traditional costumes, musicians, and dancers took part in the event. The parade became not only a vivid spectacle but also a kind of cultural dialogue between people.

During the visit, a trilateral Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the Art and Culture Development Foundation, the city of Nara, and the Nara National Museum. The agreement provides for the joint organization in 2027 of a major exhibition dedicated to the cultural ties of the Great Silk Road. Plans also include expanding academic, museum, and expert cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

The signing of this document represents another important step in the development of Uzbekistan’s cultural diplomacy. As part of this process, Uzbekistan continues to expand bilateral cooperation with Japan in the field of culture and actively promotes its cultural heritage on the international stage.

