Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route

The large-scale project, aimed at boosting cross-border tourism, will cover more than 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other cultural and natural landmarks. The route is designed to showcase the rich history, art, and nature of Central Asia, offering travelers access to some of the region’s most famous attractions.

In Turkmenistan, the program includes Ancient Merv, the Darvaza Gas Crater, and Kunyaurgench. In Uzbekistan, tourists will visit Khiva’s Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala, the Savitsky Museum in Nukus, and ancient fortresses in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm such as Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Toprak-Kala, and Ayaz-Kala. The Kazakh segment features the Torysh and Bozjyra valleys, Mount Sherkala, and the Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum.

The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree of Uzbekistan “On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by dramatically increasing the flow of tourists and accelerating the expansion of the volume of tourist services in 2025–2026,” which provides for the creation of joint cross-border routes.

Notably, Belgium-based Porschist Magazine, a leading European publication, is set to release a special edition featuring Kazakhstan’s landscapes, architecture, and cultural heritage.