EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route

    16:36, 20 August 2025

    A new tourist ring route has been developed to connect iconic sites of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology. 

    Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route Economy Materials 20 August 2025 12:36 (UTC +04:00) Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan develop cross-border tourist route Photo: Artificial intelligence Follow Trend on Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Telegram Facebook Facebook Twitter Twitter Google News News Aman Bakiyev Aman Bakiyev Read more ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 20. A new tourist ring route has been developed to connect iconic sites of Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Trend reports via the Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee under the Ministry of Ecology. The large-scale project, aimed at boosting cross-border tourism, will cover more than 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other cultural and natural landmarks. The route is designed to showcase the rich history, art, and nature of Central Asia, offering travelers access to some of the region’s most famous attractions. In Turkmenistan, the program includes Ancient Merv, the Darvaza Gas Crater, and Kunyaurgench. In Uzbekistan, tourists will visit Khiva’s Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala, the Savitsky Museum in Nukus, and ancient fortresses in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm such as Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Toprak-Kala, and Ayaz-Kala. The Kazakh segment features the Torysh and Bozjyra valleys, Mount Sherkala, and the Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum. The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree of Uzbekistan “On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by dramatically increasing the flow of tourists and accelerating the expansion of the volume of tourist services in 2025–2026,” which provides for the creation of joint cross-border routes. Tags:
    Photo credit: AI

    The large-scale project, aimed at boosting cross-border tourism, will cover more than 15 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and other cultural and natural landmarks. The route is designed to showcase the rich history, art, and nature of Central Asia, offering travelers access to some of the region’s most famous attractions.

    In Turkmenistan, the program includes Ancient Merv, the Darvaza Gas Crater, and Kunyaurgench. In Uzbekistan, tourists will visit Khiva’s Ichan-Kala and Dishan-Kala, the Savitsky Museum in Nukus, and ancient fortresses in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm such as Kyzyl-Kala, Chilpyk-Kala, Toprak-Kala, and Ayaz-Kala. The Kazakh segment features the Torysh and Bozjyra valleys, Mount Sherkala, and the Shakpak-Ata Mausoleum.

    The initiative is being implemented within the framework of the presidential decree of Uzbekistan “On measures to increase the role and importance of tourism in the economy by dramatically increasing the flow of tourists and accelerating the expansion of the volume of tourist services in 2025–2026,” which provides for the creation of joint cross-border routes.

    Notably, Belgium-based Porschist Magazine, a leading European publication, is set to release a special edition featuring Kazakhstan’s landscapes, architecture, and cultural heritage.

    Tourism Travel Uzbekistan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan Central Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All