Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan agree to form joint trade and transit working group

The agreement was reached during a trilateral meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, Afghanistan’s Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi, and Kyrgyzstan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov on the sidelines of the INNOPROM. Central Asia international industrial exhibition in Tashkent.

During the talks, the parties placed special emphasis on expanding business-to-business cooperation and advancing joint projects across key economic sectors. The Afghan side expressed interest and readiness to work jointly on diversifying transport routes and improving regional connectivity.

To support these objectives, the countries plan to coordinate tariff policies and introduce digital solutions aimed at simplifying transit procedures and enhancing the efficiency of cross-border trade.

The international industrial exhibition “INNOPROM. Central Asia” is a major annual platform held in Tashkent that brings together government officials, industry leaders, and businesses from across Central Asia, Russia, and other partner countries. It focuses on expanding industrial cooperation, promoting investment projects, and strengthening regional trade and technological partnerships.

To note, a delegation from the Andijan region, led by the Hokim, Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, visited Afghanistan to establish trade, economic, and cultural cooperation and to strengthen mutually beneficial ties.