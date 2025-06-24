Uzbekistan’s universities enter top 500 best in QS World University Rankings 2026

During the conversation, the parties discussed strengthening Uzbekistan’s universities’ position in global rankings, expanding cooperation with prestigious international educational institutions, and introducing global standards for sustainable development into the country’s higher education system.

The President of QS praised Uzbekistan’s progress in education, noting that in recent years the country has demonstrated consistent reforms to improve academic standards and the international integration of universities. According to him, Uzbekistan is steadily strengthening its status as one of the key educational centers in Central Asia.

According to the new edition of the “QS World University Rankings 2026”, seven universities in Uzbekistan have become among the best universities in the world. It is especially noteworthy that the Tashkent Institute of Irrigation and Agricultural Mechanization Engineers took 469th place, entering the prestigious top 500 category.

The updated ranking includes the National University of Uzbekistan, Tashkent State Technical University, Samarkand State University, Tashkent State University of Economics, Tashkent State Transport University, and Tashkent University of Information Technology.

Nunzio Quacquarelli congratulated the Uzbek side on the results and expressed his willingness to step up cooperation with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the country’s leading universities.

Earlier, it was reported that North Kazakhstan's Kozybayev University has been featured in the 2026 QS World University Rankings.