A draft government resolution outlining the proposed changes has been published on the Uzbek Ministry of Justice's website for public consultation, which will remain open until December 6.

Under the proposal, school textbooks and teaching materials for grades 1–11 will be gradually updated to reflect the revised alphabet between 2027 and 2031. First-grade students are expected to begin using the new materials in the 2027–2028 academic year.

Students in grades 5–11 will also benefit from temporary adjustments to literacy assessment requirements until August 1, 2028, as part of efforts to ease the transition to the revised alphabet.

Under the proposed measures, print and online media would begin using the updated alphabet on January 1, 2027. Television and radio programs would also be developed to help the public understand the changes.

A one-year transition period is planned for product packaging and labeling, allowing both versions of the alphabet to be used from April 22, 2027, through April 22, 2028.

The changes would also extend to official documents, including national ID cards, biometric passports, driver's licenses, and vehicle registration certificates.

Existing document forms could continue to be used until January 1, 2028, while previously issued documents would remain legally valid regardless of differences in spelling. Citizens would also be protected from being denied public services because of variations in the spelling of their first names, surnames, or patronymics.

The proposed reforms would also require updates to government information systems, banking applications, and ATMs, as well as the development of a unified keyboard layout for computers and mobile devices.

Uzbek authorities also intend to contact the developers of major AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, and Meta AI, to explore support for the revised Uzbek alphabet.

The proposed changes could even extend to Uzbekistan's national symbols, with plans to update inscriptions on the country's national emblem and state awards to reflect the revised alphabet.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan had agreed to strengthen cooperation on introducing environmentally friendly technologies in industry, focusing on reducing emissions, improving resource efficiency, and promoting sustainable industrial development.