The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference by Vyacheslav Shi-Syan, Deputy Director General of Uzbekistan’s State Environmental Expertise Center, and Saken Kalkamanov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan’s International Green Technologies and Investment Projects Center.

Earlier, Uzbekistan presented its national approach to implementing Best Available Techniques (BAT) at its COP31 pavilion. Shi-Syan outlined the country's efforts to modernize industrial production, reduce air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, and improve the efficient use of water, energy and raw materials.

Under the agreement, the two countries will jointly develop sector-specific BAT reference documents for the chemical, energy and cement industries. Cooperation will also cover technological audits of enterprises, professional training for specialists and the development of a digital platform.

The sides also discussed establishing a regional BAT bureau in Central Asia to support the wider introduction of environmentally friendly industrial technologies across the region.

Earlier, it was reported Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan unveiled a $20 million proposal at COP31.