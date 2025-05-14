Uzbekistan may chair UN Tourism Commission for Europe for 2025-2027

This step became evidence of Uzbekistan’s growing authority in the international arena and its active position in global tourism development. According to experts, the initiative highlights the success of the ongoing reforms in the country aimed at developing sustainable and inclusive tourism and strengthening regional cooperation.

The commission’s chair’s election will take place within the framework of its 71st meeting on June 4-6, 2025, in Baku.

If elected, Uzbekistan intends to promote initiatives to position Central Asia as a single tourist destination, develop cross-border routes, actively introduce digital technologies, and strengthen regional dialogue within the UN World Tourism Organization.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan and IAEA determined cooperation priorities in nuclear infrastructure.