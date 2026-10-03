Uzbekistan maps out development of 30 new tourist zones by 2030

Abdulaziz Akkulov, Chairman of the Tourism Committee, met with İlkay Çorgundağ, Arup’s director, to discuss the development of promising tourism destinations and the creation of modern infrastructure.

The talks focused on sustainable tourism development, the integrated planning of areas with high tourism potential and the expansion of tourism infrastructure.

One key issue was the plan to develop 30 new tourism areas by 2030, based on comprehensive master plans.

Under the proposed master plans, transport networks, urban planning, hotel facilities, recreational areas and other essential infrastructure will be developed in a coordinated manner.

To advance these efforts, the Project Office for Tourism Infrastructure Development was established under the Tourism Committee in April this year, pursuant to a presidential resolution. The institution is expected to support the wider application of international expertise in tourism infrastructure projects.

The sides also discussed Arup’s potential involvement in developing promising tourism destinations across Uzbekistan. Company representatives expressed interest in opening a representative office in Tashkent.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan trade rose by 30%.