Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan trade rises by 30%

The discussions focused on developing trade and economic cooperation, mutual trade, and the Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan road map.

Serik Zhumangarin expressed gratitude to the Government of Uzbekistan for the consistent development of agreements concluded by the Heads of State.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The visit of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Astana and the 23rd sitting of the intergovernmental commission reaffirmed a solid foundation for strategic partnership.

Trade and economic ties between the two nations continue to grow. Over the past seven months, trade between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reached 3.25 billion US dollars that is 29.8% more against the same period of 2025.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The two nations set a task to increase trade turnover to 10 billion US dollars.

In turn, the Deputy PM of Uzbekistan noted the positive development of ties between the countries. He noted Kazakhstan remains Uzbekistan’s reliable partner and fraternal country.

The sides are building up mutual trade and investments, cargo traffic is increasing.

He said Uzbekistan is interested in further development of broad-spectrum cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, the parties agreed to further expand trade and economic cooperation, promote investment projects and develop agreements achieved earlier.

Earlier, President Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China aim to increase trade up to USD 100 bln.