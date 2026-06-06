Uzbekistan, Malaysia bolster parliamentary ties

The current state of friendly relations between Uzbekistan and Malaysia, as well as development prospects, were discussed during the meeting with the Chairperson of the Senate, Tanzila Narbayeva.

The sides noted that the active and trusting political dialogue between the two heads of state has elevated bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level. The positive dynamics of contacts in investment, interregional cooperation, education, science, innovation, and cultural and people-to-people ties were emphasized. Special attention was given to the development of inter-parliamentary relations.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan started construction of its first nuclear power plant.