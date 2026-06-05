Uzbekistan starts construction of its first nuclear power plant

The ceremony was held via a videoconference. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi participated in it.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, the project lays the foundation for the development of a new industry - nuclear energy.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

The nuclear power plant will be located in the Jizzakh region. The project is unique, as it marks the first time that both small and large nuclear power plants will be built on the same site. According to Uzatom CEO Azim Akhmedkhadjaev, the proejct will cost $9.5 billion.

Russia will provide Uzbekistan with a preferential export loan for the construction of the nuclear power plant.

It is noted that once operational, the plant will generate approximately 17 billion kilowatt-hours of energy annually, meeting up to 15 percent of Uzbekistan's energy consumption.