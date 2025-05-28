EN
    Uzbekistan launches direct air service on Seoul-Tashkent route

    19:43, 28 May 2025

    South Korean low-cost carrier T'way Air has launched regular passenger flights on the Seoul-Tashkent-Seoul route, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

    New route
    Photo credit: Kazakh Transport MInistry

    The carrier will execute flight operations on a quad-weekly basis—specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays—utilizing state-of-the-art airframes, including the Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A330-300 models.

    T'way Air, a low-cost carrier hailing from South Korea, was established in the year 2010, with its operational nucleus situated in the vibrant metropolis of Seoul.

    This innovative corridor is designed to optimize interconnectivity between the Republic of Korea and the Republic of Uzbekistan, thereby augmenting transit alternatives for travelers and catalyzing the synergies in tourism and commercial affiliations between the two nations.

    Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s Shymkent adds new direct flights to Europe and Asia.

