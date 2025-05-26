Kazakhstan’s Shymkent adds new direct flights to Europe and Asia

The flights will be operated on Boeing 737 aircraft, the civil aviation committee’ press service said.

The flights en route Shymkent – Munich will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Shymkent – Budapest on Tuesdays and Saturdays since May 27.

The flights en route Shymkent – Shanghai and Shymkent – Seoul will be carried out twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, Shymkent – Cairo once on Thursdays starting from May 29, and twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays since June 24.

The flights from Shymkent to Xi’an will be launched on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and from Shymkent to Urumqi on Tuesdays and Fridays on July 2.

As earlier reported, this year, Kazakhstan will expand its international flight network, adding 32 new routes, of which 15 are brand new destinations.