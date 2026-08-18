Uzbekistan launches 12 projects worth USD 176 mln

Over the past nine years, Khorezm region attracted $7.5 billion in investments.

$30 million in foreign investment was attracted to the region in 2016; the figure is expected to exceed $2 billion by 2026.

9,700 new production capacities were commissioned, and 33 trillion UZS loans were allocated to SMEs.

As a result, real incomes doubled. The share of the population employed in industry and construction has reached 18 percent, while the share in the services sector stands at 55 percent. The poverty rate has declined to 4.4 percent, and unemployment has halved to 4.5 percent. A total of 72 mahallas have become free of unemployment and poverty.

280 hotels and guest houses were built in nine years. The hotel capacity increased fourfold; 11 new tourism facilities were commissioned.

Foreign tourist arrivals up tenfold in five years.

It was earlier reported, one in four tourists in Uzbekistan comes from Kazakhstan.