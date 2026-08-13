One in four tourists in Uzbekistan comes from Kazakhstan

According to Uzbekistan's National Statistics Committee, 7,749,308 foreign tourists visited the country, with Kazakhstanis making up about 24% of the total.

In the first half of the year, Kazakhstan was the second-largest source of foreign tourists to Uzbekistan. Kyrgyzstan topped the list with 2,177,108 visitors, while Tajikistan was third with 1,728,978.

The top ten also included Russia (710,824), Afghanistan (281,200), China (269,735), Turkmenistan (192,830), Türkiye (111,908), India (32,462), and South Korea (26,512).

Altogether, tourist arrivals to Uzbekistan increased by 1.4 million, or 22.6% year over year.

Earlier, it was reported that Astana airport served 9.2 million passengers in 2025.