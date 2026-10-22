Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan forge stronger parliamentary ties

On the sidelines of the event, Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva met with the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic Marlen Mamataliev.

Marlen Mamataliev expressed his appreciation for Uzbekistan’s parliamentary delegation’s active participation in the 15th Plenary Session of TURKPA.

Tanzila Narbayeva praised the event’s high level of organization and expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality.

It was noted that consistently implementing agreements reached at the highest level helps expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, while also developing relations in education, culture, and tourism.

The parties discussed exchanging experience in lawmaking and parliamentary oversight, as well as strengthening cooperation among local representative bodies, especially in border regions.

The parties agreed to continue developing cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, and culture, intensify interparliamentary dialogue, enhance the practical effectiveness of existing agreements, and pursue efforts to give new substance to their multifaceted cooperation.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were set to establish the new customs cooperation mechanisms at border.