Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan develop cooperation in archival affairs

The prospects of cooperation between the Uzarchive Agency and the State Archives of Kyrgyzstan were discussed at the meeting. The parties considered collaboration in promoting the history and culture of the two fraternal peoples, digitalizing archival documents, organizing joint exhibitions, and assisting researchers.

Following the meeting, guided tours to the repository, restoration, and digitalization departments, the training room, the museum, and the exhibition hall were organized to familiarize the delegation members with the activities of the National Archive of Uzbekistan. The guests were informed about the processes of document storage, restoration, and digitalization carried out in the archive.

The guests highly appreciated the conditions created in the archive.

