Uzbekistan, Belarus expand mutually beneficial cooperation

At the meeting with Chairman of the Senate Committee on International Relations, Foreign Economic Ties, Foreign Investment and Tourism Alisher Azamkhujayev, special attention was paid to the political and socio-economic reforms being implemented in the country under the leadership of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as well as the expansion and intensification of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Belarus.

It was noted that the delegation led by Natalya Kochanova, Chairperson of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, made a significant contribution to the work of the 150th IPU Assembly.

Sergei Aleinik stressed that Uzbekistan and Belarus have great potential for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation. Effective cooperation is particularly active in production, agriculture, and high technology.

The parties focused on the activities of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Cooperation, which contributed to strengthening economic and political ties between the countries.

The representative of the Belarusian side noted that he had received the necessary information about the commission’s composition for the cooperation of the upper houses of parliament. He stated that Belarus will also present the commission’s composition soon and is ready to hold a joint meeting.

Following the meeting, the parties expressed interest in deepening bilateral cooperation and intensifying the interparliamentary commission's activities to address specific issues in various fields.

