Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan unveil $20M proposal at COP31

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Aziz Abdukhakimov, Adviser to the President of Uzbekistan and Chairman of the National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, and Ibrahima Cheikh Diong, Executive Director of the FRLD.

Around 75% of the requested funding is intended to go directly to vulnerable communities.

The meeting focused on the impact of climate change across Central Asia, opportunities to strengthen cooperation with the Fund, and ways to mobilize financial resources for communities most exposed to climate-related risks.

Particular attention was paid to environmental challenges affecting several countries in the region, including the desiccation of the Aral Sea, land degradation, desertification, dust and salt storms, and glacier retreat. Figures presented during the meeting showed that Central Asia has lost around 30% of its glacier volume over the past 50 years, putting additional pressure on regional water security.

The regional proposal, titled "Integrated Response to Climate Loss and Damage in Central Asia" (BIM-FR-34), was developed with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Uzbekistan's component is valued at $5.1 million and covers 40 vulnerable communities in the Syrdarya, Surkhandarya, Kashkadarya and Bukhara regions.

The planned measures include installing at least six dust and sandstorm monitoring stations, developing a national early warning system, establishing protective forest belts covering at least 60 kilometers, restoring degraded land and pastures, and supporting alternative livelihood opportunities for residents.

Uzbekistan's representatives noted that all comments provided by the Fund's Secretariat on the proposal had been addressed and that a revised version had been resubmitted. Both sides expressed hope that the technical assessment would be completed in time for the proposal to be considered at the Fund's Board meeting in December 2026.

The meeting also covered a proposal to establish a regional center in Uzbekistan dedicated to addressing climate-related loss and damage caused by slow-onset processes. The center is planned to operate within the Green University Regional Centre, drawing on its network of 15 laboratories.

Its proposed activities include developing methodologies for assessing climate-related damage, facilitating regional data exchange, training specialists, and helping Central Asian countries prepare projects to attract international climate financing.

The parties also discussed the possibility of using the Fund's support mechanisms, including its Country Support System, to establish a national framework for tracking climate-related loss and damage.

Abdukhakimov invited Diong to visit Central Asia and the Aral Sea region in 2027 to see firsthand the environmental consequences of the Aral Sea disaster. He also invited the FRLD Executive Director to attend Eco Expo Central Asia 2027, scheduled to take place in Tashkent on June 15–17 as part of the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation, mobilizing financial resources, and supporting vulnerable communities in addressing climate-related risks across Central Asia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh dombra music had drawn crowds at COP31 in Türkiye.