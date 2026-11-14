Kazakh dombra music draws crowds at COP31 in Türkiye

The performance took place in the main exhibition area, home to national pavilions and events attended by delegations from around the world.

Wearing traditional Kazakh costumes, the musicians performed kuis, traditional instrumental pieces, including compositions by celebrated Kazakh composer and dombra player Kurmangazy Sagyrbayuly, as well as other popular folk melodies.

The sound of the dombra drew the attention of conference visitors, many of whom stopped to enjoy the music, filmed the performance on their phones, and applauded the musicians.

Photo credit: Akzhigit Chukubayev / Qazinform News Agency

Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, Alibek Kuantyrov, and other members of the Kazakh delegation were also among the audience.

The performance gave international visitors a chance to discover Kazakhstan's traditional music and experience its rich cultural heritage firsthand.

It also showed how music can bring people from different countries and backgrounds together, transcending language and cultural barriers.

The event was part of Kazakhstan's broader program at COP31, where the country is showcasing not only its climate initiatives, green technologies, and investment projects but also its history and cultural traditions.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that an exhibition showcasing traditional Kazakh culture had opened at Azerbaijan's National Museum, featuring 69 authentic ethnographic items highlighting the Kazakh people's traditional lifestyle, crafts, and cultural values.