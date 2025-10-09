Uzbekistan, Kuwait implement public-private partnership projects

The parties discussed prospects for cooperation, including public-private partnership (PPP) projects and initiatives aimed at developing energy and road infrastructure.

Founded in 1965 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Combined Group Contracting Company is one of the most significant infrastructure and industrial construction firms in the region. The company has extensive experience in construction, transport infrastructure development, and the implementation of oil, gas, and energy sector projects.

According to the Ministry, following the talks, an agreement was reached to implement promising PPP projects.

As reported earlier, Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Saudi Arabia. The event aims to promote Uzbekistan's cultural heritage, art, and national values on the international stage.