EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Uzbekistan, Kuwait implement public-private partnership projects

    16:32, 9 October 2025

    A meeting was held at the Uzbek Ministry of Economy and Finance with representatives of the Kuwaiti company Combined Group Contracting Company, UzA reports.

    public-private partnership projects
    Photo credit: UzA

    The parties discussed prospects for cooperation, including public-private partnership (PPP) projects and initiatives aimed at developing energy and road infrastructure.

    Founded in 1965 and listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange, Combined Group Contracting Company is one of the most significant infrastructure and industrial construction firms in the region. The company has extensive experience in construction, transport infrastructure development, and the implementation of oil, gas, and energy sector projects.

    According to the Ministry, following the talks, an agreement was reached to implement promising PPP projects.

    As reported earlier, Uzbekistan Culture Days were held in Saudi Arabia. The event aims to promote Uzbekistan's cultural heritage, art, and national values on the international stage.

    World News Uzbekistan Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All