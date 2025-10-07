Uzbekistan Culture Days held in Saudi Arabia

The program of the Uzbekistan Culture Days features concerts by renowned artists, demonstrations of traditional dishes, exhibitions showcasing handicrafts, rare manuscripts, and samples of national literature.

The event is held at the Riyadh International Book Fair Complex and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh.

As part of the Uzbekistan Culture Days in Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan is participating as an honorary guest in the Riyadh International Book Fair. More than 2,000 publishers are presenting their products at the festival.

During the event, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ozodbek Nazarbekov and Minister of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, discussed the prospects for cultural enlightenment cooperation.

The Uzbekistan Culture Days continue.

