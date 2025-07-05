Uzbekistan, Korea discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector

Prospects for cooperation between the parties were discussed at the meeting. In particular, special attention was paid to the widespread implementation of innovative approaches in agriculture.

Following the meeting, Sh. Namozov stressed his readiness to bring cooperation with the Republic of Korea in the scientific development of the agricultural sector to a new level. He noted that the practical cooperation between the two countries will serve to enhance the potential of farmers and specialists in the field through the introduction of advanced technologies and agricultural practices.

