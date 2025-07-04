Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discuss trade and economic cooperation

The parties discussed current issues related to further enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economy, transport, logistics, and energy.

Particular satisfaction was expressed regarding the steady growth of trade turnover and the increasing number of joint ventures.

Business contacts have intensified. In May this year, Uzbekistan’s trade houses were opened in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif. In June, a Preferential Trade Agreement was signed.

The Leader of Uzbekistan emphasized the importance of further developing cross-border trade and the necessary infrastructure, as well as promoting cooperation projects in the mining, textile, pharmaceutical, construction materials, and agricultural processing industries.

The significance of accelerating the implementation of the strategically crucial regional project – the construction of the Trans-Afghan Railway – was also highlighted.

