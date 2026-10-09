Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan seek to expand trade and industrial cooperation

The Kazakh delegation, led by Aktobe deputy governor Abzal Abdikarimov, presented cooperation proposals in meat and dairy production, agriculture, food processing, rubber products and technical goods. The sides also explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in light industry, textiles, logistics and joint manufacturing projects.

Particular attention was given to increasing supplies of meat and dairy products to the Uzbek market, with participants discussing certification procedures, veterinary standards and quarantine requirements.

Uzbekistan’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed readiness to help connect Aktobe producers with local buyers and manufacturers. The parties agreed to continue business-to-business engagement through targeted meetings aimed at advancing trade, investment and industrial cooperation between the neighboring regions.

Earlier, Kazakh President Tokayev proposed Central Asian states and Azerbaijan to increase mutual trade to $20 billion.