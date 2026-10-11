Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan explore ways to elevate bilateral healthcare cooperation

During the meeting, the parties praised progress in medical education, doctors’ professional development, the pharmaceutical industry, primary healthcare, and maternal and child health. They also considered several important initiatives to elevate bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level.

In particular, the parties proposed organizing short-term training programs for 100 doctors at leading medical institutions in both countries. The programs would cover oncology, neurosurgery, transplantology, cardiac surgery, and pediatrics. They also discussed improving primary healthcare and home-visiting services, strengthening ties between border regions, forecasting demand for certain medicines, and exploring opportunities to localize their production.

Earlier, it was reported thatKazakhstan had allocated 33 billion tenge to raise healthcare workers’ salaries.